CENTRAL, Texas — In the wake of Thursday morning's cold front, temperatures will take a tumble and bid farewell to the summer-like feels we've had all week long. Near bedtime tonight, surface temperatures will be in the lower 40s with breezy northeast winds gusting 15 to 20 mph.

This evening, yet another arctic cold front will bring even colder air that could bring wind chills from the upper teens to the mid 20s by Friday morning. Winter will be returning in a big way.

Because surface temperatures could be near freezing, if there is enough moisture attached, this could be our best shot for producing a wintry mix, mainly sleet.

As you can see, with that said, because temperatures have been so warm this week, any wintry mix won't stick around but could cause some slight roadway and surface slickness. Extra caution should be used.

Stay with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest updates as we move closer to Friday.