WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman John Carter announced on Twitter that Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody will accompany him as a guest to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to welcome Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody as my guest to President Trump’s State of the Union,” said Congressman Carter. “Law enforcement officers, like Sheriff Chody, put their lives on the line every day. It’s no secret that the rhetoric and policies that come out of Washington have a great impact on their jobs. They deserve our utmost support, and the resources to stay safe and do their job effectively.”

Sheriff Chody expressed his excitement for the big day in his own tweet.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to witness first-hand the President of the United States address the members of Congress during the State of the Union address. Certainly a historic opportunity for any non-congressional member to attend such a national an important event,” Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

President Trump will deliver the State of the Union Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.