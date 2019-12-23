WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Jail failed an inspection conducted earlier this month, according to a report obtained by KVUE from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

According to the report, at least one inmate did not receive a specialist appointment as ordered by the jail physician.

Upon reviewing one of the inmate's files, the inspector found the inmate has been ordered a urology referral in April 2019 and October 2019. The report said two documented attempts were made to schedule the appointment: one on April 22, 2019, stating "Called Austin Urology – will not see pt – large balance due – Called Urology associates, waiting on call back," and the other on July 30, 2019, stating "Called Austin Urology again – Dr. Melody Denson has terminated pt due to collections and bill being written off." The report states an appointment was not made until October 2019 with the earliest availability for Dec. 17 with Seton Urology.

Upon reviewing the other inmate's file, an oncology follow up was ordered by the jail physician on Nov. 17, 2019, and as of the date of the inspection, no attempts to set up an appointment had been documented.

Williamson County Jail Dec. 2019 NONC Inspection Texas Commission on Jail Standards Williamson County Jail December 10-12, 2019 Georgetown, Texas Date(s) of Inspection SUBJECT: INSPECTION REPORT State Law requires periodic inspections of county jail facilities (VTCA, Local Government Code, Chapter 351, VTCA, Government Code, Chapter 511; Chapter 297.8, Texas Commission on Jail Standards).

Other areas reviewed in the report were life safety and construction.

The report has been sent to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and Judge Bill Gravell for review.

KVUE has reached out to Sheriff Chody for comment and he refused to officially respond until the report is released on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website.

After denying to comment, Chody released the following statement on Twitter:

"TX Jail Standards conducted the annual inspection of jail. The report hasn’t been released to the public but WilCo received a noncompliance report for a few items. All have been addressed &ready for re-submission to commission. We fully expect to be in compliance less then [sic] 30 days," Chody tweeted.

Meanwhile, Judge Gravell released the following statement:

"The other areas where we were listed for non-compliance were in construction areas, and we are working as quickly as possible to correct those issues."

