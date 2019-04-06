WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County officials have approved an access agreement between the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Big Fish Entertainment, LLC to continue shooting the show 'Live PD' in the county.

In May, the Williamson County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not terminate the contract with the television show's producers, but the contract still needed to be renewed.

In the Commissioners meeting in May, Sheriff Robert Chody stood up for having the program continue, saying it offered an opportunity for the deputies to have more exposure to the community and gave them a way to keep up with policies within the department.

The show has featured Williamson County deputies since November 2018 and the new contract will keep the deputies appearing on the show at least through May 1, 2020.

Once May 1, 2020, arrives, both parties will have the chance to extend the term until May 1, 2021.

