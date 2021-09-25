Ho-ho-hook 'em! Santa runs across field at DKR during UT-Texas Tech game

It's unclear whether the dash across the turf was random or a planned stunt.

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas came early for Longhorns fans at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (DRK) on Saturday afternoon – and not just because of UT's win over Texas Tech.

During the second half of the Longhorns' game against the Red Raiders, a person dressed in a Santa Claus suit rain across the field at DKR, with security hot on their tail.

Christmas came early to DKR folks 😂



Don’t worry kids, Santa isn’t REALLY getting in trouble for this..@KVUE pic.twitter.com/WVpX2bSnjH — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) September 25, 2021

It's not clear whether the incident was random or a planned stunt, but it definitely added a little fun to UT's first game of Big 12 Conference play this season.

No joke, Santa Clause just scored a TD at DKR. My guess is Texas Tech was on defense. — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) September 25, 2021

The Longhorns took down the Red Raiders, 70-35. It was the first time UT scored 70 points since beating Colorado in the 2005 Big 12 Championship game.

With the win, the Longhorns improve to 3-1 on the season. The team will travel to Fort Worth to kick off against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 2. The game will air on KVUE.