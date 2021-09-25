Ho-ho-hook 'em! Santa runs across field at DKR during UT-Texas Tech game

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas came early for Longhorns fans at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (DRK) on Saturday afternoon – and not just because of UT's win over Texas Tech.
During the second half of the Longhorns' game against the Red Raiders, a person dressed in a Santa Claus suit rain across the field at DKR, with security hot on their tail.
It's not clear whether the incident was random or a planned stunt, but it definitely added a little fun to UT's first game of Big 12 Conference play this season.
The Longhorns took down the Red Raiders, 70-35. It was the first time UT scored 70 points since beating Colorado in the 2005 Big 12 Championship game.
With the win, the Longhorns improve to 3-1 on the season. The team will travel to Fort Worth to kick off against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 2. The game will air on KVUE.
