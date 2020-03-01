RIVERVIEW, Fla. — We’ve seen this kind of thing before.

An eggplant looks like Richard Nixon. A cinnamon roll reminds us of Mother Teresa.

Well, there’s a new ‘familiar’ food, and it’s cooking up some curiosity right here in Tampa Bay. A woman in Riverview is selling a manatee-shaped chicken tender from Culver’s – for $5,000.

Melinda Disbrow posted the edible sea cow on Facebook Marketplace this week.

The post says potential buyers “must see to appreciate” it. However, by just looking at the photo you can see that the tender does resemble the majestic sea cows of Florida.

It’s listed under the ‘Antiques & Collectibles’ section.

This isn’t the only pricey food item to come out of the Florida area.

A banana taped to a wall was sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach last month. Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's $120,000 work of art came with a certificate of authenticity. And, the owners were told they could replace the banana if needed.

While it is unclear if the manatee shaped tender comes with a certificate of authenticity, it does come with a great story.

Melinda Britt Disbrow

