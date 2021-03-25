Disgusting or delicious? Pepsi announces new collaboration with Peeps

The two companies unveiled their joint product 'PEPSI x PEEPS', a marshmallow-flavored cola.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming and Easter is right around the corner. Now, that usually means the unveiling of a new wacky-flavored Peeps marshmallow candy.

But not this year.

Thursday, Pepsi Co. unveiled its latest creation, a limited-edition soda collaboration with Peeps called PEPSI x PEEPS. It's a marshmallow-flavored cola that comes in cases of mini blue, yellow and pink cans, much like the marshmallow Peeps.

"The PEEPS® Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS® beverage leading up to the Easter holiday," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.

Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring. Are you ready? 🐣🐰😋 #PEPSIxPEEPS pic.twitter.com/LwQXAwvWMZ — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 25, 2021

You can't buy the limited edition soft drink, but you can win a three-pack.

Fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies and tag @PEPSI, including #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a coveted limited-edition three-pack of PEPSI x PEEPS®.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long," said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing at Pepsi.

"We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."