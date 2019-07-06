MANITOBA, Canada — A 16-year-old driver in Manitoba, Canada, was stopped going 105 mph in a muscle car, and his reason didn't fly with police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police posted a photo of the radar showing the speed and the Chevrolet Camaro the teen was driving in.

It also revealed the excuse the teen tried to use with police: Too many hot wings.

"This 16-year-old’s excuse for going 170 km/h in a Camaro? “Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom”. Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely#noexcuses for that kind of speed."

