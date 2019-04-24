WIMBERLEY, Texas — Residents are appealing for help from the public after a kangaroo went missing in Wimberley.

The kangaroo escaped his exotic ranch family at Trails End Ranch, Linda Webb said in a post on Facebook.

The tan male kangaroo was last seen in Summer Mountain Ranch on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

Local resident Brooke Burnett said her 7-year-old daughter spotted the kangaroo while they were taking a ride in Trails End after Easter lunch.

“Nobody believed the poor girl!” said Burnett.

A resident reportedly had to call the police after he spotted the animal on his porch, but by the time an officer arrived the kangaroo had already hopped away, Burnett said.

“They weren’t exactly certain how seriously to take the call at first.”

She said in January 2018 one of the ranch's gemsboks also got out and made heads turn.

A neighbor said one of the ranch's gemsboks escaped in January 2018 (Photo: Brooke Burnett)

There are concerns for the kangaroo’s safety with severe weather hitting the region on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information on the missing marsupial is asked to contact Roy Dale at (254) 289-5503.

