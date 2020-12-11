Huge alligator spotted taking a stroll on Naples golf course

Only in Florida...

NAPLES, Fla. — Sure, alligators in Florida aren't a new thing, but it's still always surprising when you get a glimpse of a huge one.

One such "monster" was caught on camera roaming the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.

The big guy was also apparently caught on video, too. NBC 2 says the country club is located on Double Eagle Trail off Randall Boulevard.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

