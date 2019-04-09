JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian . In a Facebook post , Jessica Eldridge said her husband Patrick Eldridge was "afraid his car might blow away" so he parked it in their Jacksonville home's kitchen. She wrote on Tuesday that their other car is parked in the garage.

Dorian is skirting Florida's coast, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.

LIVE BLOG: NC Confirms First Storm-Related Death, Entire Coast Under Hurricane Watch

The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.

LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Dorian: Storm Battering Florida as it Moves Closer to NC Coast

Boarding Up And Hunkering Down: Myrtle Beach Business Owner Says He'll Ride Out Dorian

Forecasters Now Monitoring Four Other Tropical Disturbances