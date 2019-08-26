SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are looking for a woman who, they say, used a battery-powered grinding saw to break into a spa and steal Botox.

Ring video showed the woman outside the Botox RN MD Spa Friday night around 8:25 p.m.

She appears to be trying to pry the door open with her hands before retrieving the power tool from her Mercedes SUV.

Sugar Land police say she used the saw to cut into the front door of the spa at 13500 Southwest Freeway.

She is accused of stealing an unknown amount of anti-aging products.

The suspect is white and appeared to be 35-45 years old with blonde hair and a thin build. She was wearing a light-colored top with dark-colored pants and sneakers.

The woman was driving a light-colored Mercedes sports utility vehicle with no front license plate.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM