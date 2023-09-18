Austin's Pease Park Conservancy wants to add a giant troll sculpture

The troll would come from Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who uses recycled wood and materials to create his sculptures.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Pease Park Conservancy wants to bring a giant troll to Austin.

The nonprofit, which oversees Pease District Park off North Lamar Boulevard between 15th and 24th streets, has opened an online community input session about putting a troll sculpture in the park.

The sculpture would be created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who uses recycled wood and other materials to create his trolls. Before building a sculpture, Dambo works with local communities to understand their culture and stories. He has installed more than 100 trolls worldwide.

The conservancy said it would fully fund and maintain the artwork. The Pease Park Conservancy is 100% funded by donors and says it works to "restore, enhance and maintain Pease Park's public green space for the sustainable use and enjoyment of all." No public funds would be used to acquire the troll.

RELATED:

If commissioned, Dambo would grant a 15-year exclusive license to the proposed artwork, subject to the conservancy maintaining the sculpture over that period. At the end of the license period, the license could be extended or renewed, Dambo could grant a third party a license or use some or all of the work for his own purposes or the conservancy could be required to remove the sculpture.

The conservancy initially picked three possible locations for the troll to be installed but has since narrowed it down to two sites based on feedback. Those sites are Lamar Terrance (approximately 280 feet from the southwest corner of 29th Street and North Lamar Boulevard) and a spot just north of the Treehouse at Kingsbury Commons.

If the Pease Park Conservancy moves forward with its troll plan, the sculpture would be commissioned and installed in the parky early next year.

Visit the conservancy's troll survey page to learn more and to provide your input.