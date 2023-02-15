Austin residents have the chance to see some of the most unique homes in the area

This tour gives residents a chance to walk-through unique, modern homes and learn about the inspiration behind them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The video shows a peek at the homes from the Austin Modern Home Tour in 2020.

Get ready to step through the front door of several unique homes located in the Austin area.

The tour, which is part of the Modern Home Tour, gives residents a chance to walk-through unique, modern homes in Lake Travis and the Hill Country next weekend. The walk-through also provides the inspiration that led to the creation of the homes.

Tourists will be able to see all kinds of unique and stylish homes, including one that was envisioned by Revent owner, John Gioffre and constructed by Revent Builds. Gioffre's home is Victorian-inspired while maintaining "modern building technology for energy efficiency, smart home capability and long-lasting construction materials and methods," according to the home's description.

The event, which is organized by the Modern Architecture + Design Society, has complied a list of the homes people will see on the tour. This year, organizers have made an extended tour available on Sunday, Feb. 26, and a VIP event that is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24.

Organizers say that you can tour the Lake Austin homes on Saturday, Feb. 25, and the Hill Country homes on Feb. 26. The tour on Lake Austin tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during which some homeowners or architects may ask people to wear a mask before entering the home. If you don't want to wear one, you will be asked not to enter the home.

Tickets for the event are still available, and the prices are as follows:

$15 - Kids Ticket: Austin Modern Home Tour 10 years+ only

$45 - General Admission

$60 - General Admission plus Sunday extension

$80 - 2 Ticket Pack: Saturday main tour only

$100 - VIP Tourgoer

$110 - 2 Pack: General Admission plus Sunday extension

Tickets are available for purchase the Eventbrite website.