WALKER, Louisiana —

Be on the lookout. Officers are trying to track down a dangerous criminal that terrorized unsuspecting people at a bank in Indiana.

He’s about 18 inches tall and weighs between 6 – 8 pounds with a reddish-tan complexion, according to a Walker Police Department Facebook post.

Police say it’s an “aggressive chicken” – and it was chasing after customers all week.

No one was safe from its wrath. People walking up to the ATM were scared off, and the bad bird even tried to jump into cars at the drive-through.

Officers jokingly want to arrest the chicken on a long list of charges, including assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary – and for a potentially more dangerous offense. Police say, despite the ongoing pandemic, the chicken repeatedly ignored social distancing guidelines in violation of the governor’s order.

Officers have searched the area, and they even checked a nearby restaurant’s kitchen, but there’s no sign of the chicken anywhere.

Anyone who sees it is being asked to contact the department.

