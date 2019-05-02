CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texas had yet another morning of wintry precipitation overspreading the area. It is likely that some spots could be still slick and dangerous as surfaces struggle to get out of the mid to lower 30s.

KVUE

The remainder of the weekend is expected to be covered in overcast skies with a few patchy areas of rain showers. Activity begins to increase Saturday night into Sunday morning and the eventual afternoon.

KVUE

Expect this type of weather pattern to continue through the afternoon Sunday as we warm slightly even more into the lower 50s with a lighter breeze.

KVUE

KVUE

Expect rollercoaster temperatures to return with mid to upper 60s and even 70s in the 7 day forecast. There will only be a couple of days where sunshine is welcomed with limited to no precipitation. For those days, be sure to get outside and soak it in.

KVUE

Stay with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest updates...