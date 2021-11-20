Llamas children say they still receive phone calls years after mother vanishes at flea market.

SAN ANTONIO — Smiling and posing among a bed of roses is a picture the Llamas sisters cherish of their mother, Maria Jesus Llamas.

"She grew her own vegetable garden at one point, just, you know to teach us something," said Maria Llamas, her daughter.

Named after her mother, Maria said the family's matriarch taught the kids many life skills including cooking, sewing and gardening. However, the biggest lesson she taught her children was to never give up on family. Now, they spend every day never giving up on her.

"It's hard. As time goes by, it just gets much harder" said Femia Llamas, Maria's oldest daughter.

Five years ago this November, their mother went missing at the Poteet Flea Market. A Sunday tradition spent with her husband Refugio by her side. The sisters say their father stopped to admire some boots on sale and in a matter of seconds, their mother vanished. Her last moments would be caught on surveillance camera.

"I think that's what hits us the hardest. It's like how did not nobody see where she went?" said Maria.

The sisters hope people are keeping an eye out now. On occasion, the family still receives phone calls and tips on the "Help Find Maria Jesus Llamas" Facebook page.

"We just want her home," said Femia.

With tips leading no where, the family has this tip for others with elderly family members.

"We now recommend to everybody who speaks to us about Alzheimer's is to get some type of tracking device," said Maria.