KINGSLAND, Texas — According to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials, a woman died on Thursday at Lake LBJ after a water-related accident occurred.

Officials said the accident occurred by the FM 1431 bridge.

The woman was found unconscious wearing a personal flotation device when she was recovered from the water, according to the TPWD.

Officials said she is believed to be in her mid 40s and a personal watercraft was located nearby.

The woman was pronounced deceased by the justice of the peace and an autopsy has been ordered.

The woman's identity has not been revealed.

Additional information will be added to this story as it comes available.

