AUSTIN, Texas — Texas grocery shoppers may have noticed a familiar spot during the Super Bowl commercials -- H-E-B.

Texans' favorite grocery chain H-E-B aired a commercial of its own, and according to our news partners at The Austin American-Statesman, this is its 12th year in a row.

The ad this year features a scruffy man that is stranded on an island, but when a stray cooler full of H-E-B products washes ashore, he celebrates.

Cory Basso, H-E-B’s group vice president of marketing and advertising, told the Statesman, “We’ve done a variety of different concepts over the years, some with humor, some with music, some Texas based -- we always try to do something a little different since it’s the Super Bowl. This one we just wanted a big surprise factor. I think when you start watching it you’d never in a million years think it’s an H-E-B ad.”

Watch the ad below: