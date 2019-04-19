MESQUITE, Texas — Police have released the last-known video of 26-year-old Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, the Mesquite mother who was reported missing Wednesday night.

Authorities said the video was captured in the area where Reyes was last seen. In the video, Reyes can be seen talking on the phone to a person, who police have identified and interviewed, outside an elevator.

Denisse Peralta Reyes, 26.

Mesquite PD

According to police, Reyes was reported missing after she failed to show up to pick up her child from the babysitter at her normally scheduled time Wednesday night. Her Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned the following day in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas.

Police said Reyes hasn't responded to phone calls or texts.

Reyes was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

