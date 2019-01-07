GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Starting Monday, July 1, you have to be 21 or older to purchase tobacco products from Walmart or Sam's Club.

Walmart announced that stores nationwide would be raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including all e-cigarettes back in May. It's part of an effort to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer signs bill banning sale of nicotine products to minors

RELATED: Discipline or treatment? Schools rethinking vaping response

Walmart is also in the process of ending the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes, which critics say can get teenagers hooked on vaping.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.