Retail giant Walmart announced Friday it’s giving employees “Protected Paid Time Off” and an opportunity to earn quarterly cash bonuses based off attendance.

This comes from the company’s refined paid time off program. These changes are based directly on feedback from associates who wanted more flexibility when unexpected things happen, and they can’t make it to wok.

Starting Feb. 2, all Walmart employees and warehouse workers will be able to accrue as many as 48 hours of paid time off, which is different from the regular vacation time given and can be used for any reason, according to CBS News.

Also, under the new policy, eligible hourly Walmart associates can earn an additional 25 percent on quarterly bonuses based on employee attendance, rather than basing bonuses off a store’s performance.

More than 300,000 hourly associates currently have spotless attendance records, said Drew Holler, vice president of associate experience at Walmart.

“Our associates told us they wanted to be rewarded for their dedication, and we couldn’t agree more,” he said.

OUR Walmart, a labor activist group that petitioned for paid sick leave, offered mixed reviews of the company’s new policy.

"Walmart is responding to our call for change with a new policy. But what they are giving with one hand, they are taking with the other," Shashauna Phillips, an OUR Walmart leader and mother of six who works at Walmart in North Charleston, South Carolina.

One problem, Phillips said, is that the bonus plan for good attendance could be an incentive for workers to come in sick, she added.

Last year, Walmart introduced My Walmart Schedule, a new approach to scheduling that gives employees the opportunity to swap shifts with coworkers.

