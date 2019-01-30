CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Vista Ridge High School community continues to grieve the loss of Myles Hutcheson who was killed in a car accident back in December.

Hutcheson, who passed away at age 17, was not your normal teenager. He was an inspiration to folks of all ages in and around the Austin area.

Hutcheson's view of life began when he was much younger after receiving blood transfusions.

"He asked his father at the time, who gave me the blood?," said Vista Ridge High School Principal, Paul Johnson.

Of course, Myles' father was unable to answer that for his son.

"Myles responded to his father that I want to treat everyone I meet as though they are the person who gave me the blood," said Johnson.

That's one of the reasons for the blood drive which took place at Vista Ridge High School on Wednesday.

"In addition to being an outstanding young man, student, and an athlete, he was also passionate and public advocate for blood donations," said Nick Canedo, Vice President of Community Engagement for We Are Blood.

"Unfortunately in December we lost Myles and the student body came forward to our assistant principals and asked if we could make this blood drive in his honor," said Emily Faulkner.

Over 130 Vista Ridge High School students signed up to donate their blood in honor of Hutcheson.

"Proceeds are going to honor Myles Hutcheson, his family and the legacy that he had here at Vista (Vista Ridge High School)," said Vista Ridge High School senior, Jaxon Plymire.