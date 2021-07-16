VERIFY: You can still donate blood if you received a COVID-19 vaccine, with some exceptions

Blood banks are in need of donations. Folks who received the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to donate as long as the donors meet other criteria.

AUSTIN, Texas — Question

“Can someone who received the COVID-19 vaccine donate blood?”

Result

True. People vaccinated against COVID-19 can donate blood as long as it meets the FDA guidelines and the guidelines at the donating facility.

Sources

Our process

We asked Canedo if they were accepting donors who had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yes, at We Are Blood, you can donate after you receive an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the FDA that issues guidelines on whether a person can or cannot donate blood,” Canedo said.

Nick was not the only one who said a donor should monitor the FDA guidelines.

The American Red Cross website shows:

"There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax or Pfizer.

"Eligible blood donors who received a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

"If you have an appointment scheduled and need to change your donation date based on the above guidance, click here.

If you have further eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)."

They, too, point to the FDA Guidelines.

As of June 16, the latest FDA guideline is from Jan. 19, 2021.

“The donor must be in good health and meet all donor eligibility criteria on the day of donation,” the FDA website shows.

FDA’s guidance adds:

"individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19, and who had symptomatic disease, refrain from donating blood for at least 14 days after complete resolution of symptoms,

"individuals who had a positive diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 (e.g., nasopharyngeal swab), but never developed symptoms, refrain from donating at least 14 days after the date of the positive test result,

"individuals who are tested and found positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, but who did not have prior diagnostic testing and never developed symptoms, can donate without a waiting period and without performing a diagnostic test (e.g., nasopharyngeal swab),

"individuals who received a nonreplicating, inactivated, or mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood without a waiting period,

"individuals who received a live-attenuated viral COVID-19 vaccine, refrain from donating blood for a short waiting period (e.g., 14 days) after receipt of the vaccine,

"individuals who are uncertain about which COVID-19 vaccine was administered, refrain from donating for a short waiting period (e.g., 14 days) if it is possible that the individual received a live-attenuated viral vaccine.)"

“Each new vaccination that received authorization or approval will come with new guidance. They may be the same as prior vaccines or they may have a different deferral time,” Canedo said.

“FDA will continue to monitor the situation and issue updated information as it becomes available,” the FDA website shows.

