VERIFY: Do you still need to wear a mask after you get vaccinated?

AUSTIN, Texas — While vaccinations have provided a much-needed light at the end of the tunnel, health officials across the country warn that just because someone has the shot doesn't mean they're 100% in the clear right after vaccination.

KVUE decided to verify:

Do I need to wear a mask even though I'm vaccinated?

According to Austin Public Health, there are currently 12 people in Travis County who have contracted COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.

Matt Lara with Austin Public Health said that number includes two types of cases – what's known as a "breakthrough" or a "reinfection," depending where that person is in the vaccine process.

A breakthrough is classified as someone who has completed the vaccination series and 14 days after gets diagnosed with COVID-19.

A reinfection is classified as someone who got an initial COVID-19 diagnosis and then within 90 days got another diagnosis.

An immunology professor at Cornell University, Avery August, told reporters this week:

"We know vaccines can protect, but what we haven't had enough time to understand is, does it protect from spreading?" said August.

According to CDC guidelines vaccinated people can visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

But in public, vaccinated people are encouraged to keep the mask on with physical distancing. More guidance is expected as more people become vaccinated and health experts learn more.

Bottom line?

If you're vaccinated, continue with precautions outside your household.

Click here for further guidelines for vaccinated people.