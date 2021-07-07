VERIFY: At-home COVID-19 tests can be used for some international travel, but not everywhere

The CDC recently updated its international travel guidelines to include at-home COVID-19 tests for travel requirements into the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly a million people are flying out of Austin each month. Thousands of those are international flights.

“So far in 2021, AUS has seen 33,800 international passengers (16,956 enplanements; 16,651 deplanements), with 14,126 in May (7,197 enplanements; 6854 deplanements) and 7,779 in April (3,892 enplanements; 3,830 deplanements). That’s out of 3,408,121 passengers overall for the year,” a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its international travel guidelines to include at-home COVID-19 tests for travel requirements into the U.S.

What about travelers leaving the U.S?

THE QUESTION:

Sally from Austin asked us, “Are over-the-counter COVID tests valid for travel into countries requiring a negative COVID test result within 48 hours of entering the country?”

SOURCES:

Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesperson

Centers for Disease Control

U.S. Department of State

RESULT:

Inconclusive – true for some countries, false for others.

“When it comes to travel during COVID-19, rules and regulations can vary from country to country. Here at AAA, we recommend that all travelers follow CDC guidelines and stay up to date with those guidelines prior to traveling, especially before a big international trip,” Armbruster said.

“If traveling internationally, check with your destination’s Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health or the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers,” the CDC’s webpage for international travel shows.

The U.S. Department of State lists each country with details about its COVID-19 guidance, rules and regulations.

Not all countries will accept passengers from the U.S. at all. Others, like Mexico, require no prior testing to enter.

“If you have a lot of questions about travel or concerns, a travel advisor is a great way to go. We’re seeing an increase in the number of people using travel advisors, especially amongst younger people,” Armbruster said.

