On Oct. 11 drug company Merck applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 pill called 'Molnupiravir;' it is not the same as Ivermectin.

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical company Merck applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) for its investigational COVID-19 pill 'Molnupiravir,' on Oct. 11.

The EUA submission comes 10 days after the company announced that its pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in mild and moderate COVID-19 patients by 50%.

Amid the news, some people online are claiming Merck's new drug— Molnupiravi— is a rebranded version of Ivermectin. Parent company Merck also produces Ivermectin under the brand name Stromectol for human use.

Ivermectin has become infamous as some people were reportedly taking the deworming drug at toxic levels typically meant for animals like horses and cows.

Merck just introduce A pill called molnupiravir to help fight of COVID it supposed to works just like Ivermectin but the difference is they are charging $712 a bottle. Merck is the same company that distribute ivermectin what a coincidence — Ez 🇭🇹 (@AntBanging) October 10, 2021

Merck makes Ivermectin. It was purposefully smeared to make room for Molnupiravir which they also make.



Did you ever wonder why Merck never stood up to defend their human drug Ivermectin? Now we know why.



New Patent! — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@mescubamike) October 1, 2021

THE QUESTION:

Is Molnupiravir the same as Ivermectin?

THE SOURCES:

Dr. Ashu Tripathi- Director of Natural Products Discovery Core and Assistant Professor/Research of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Michigan

Dr. Namandje Bumpus- Professor and Director of the Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences at Johns Hopkins University

THE ANSWER:

This claim is false—Molnupiravir is not the same as ivermectin.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Right off the bat, both Dr. Tripathi and Dr. Bumpus verified that this claim is false. Dr. Tripathi said it's like comparing Mars and the Moon.

So, we asked our experts exactly how they’re different, and found at least four ways:

They’re chemically different, meaning the structure of the molecules is not the same. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a department within the National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine, the two have very different chemical structures. Ivermectin's formula is C48H74O14, while Molnupiravir's is C13H19N3O7 The organism they attack is different. Ivermectin attacks parasites. While the new Merck drug attacks mRNA viruses. They attack each organism differently. Ivermectin ruptures the cell membrane, which paralyzes and kills the parasite. While Molnupiravir corrupts the mRNA inside the cell, preventing the virus from replicating effectively.

4. The drugs are used to treat two completely different conditions. Ivermectin treats conditions caused by certain parasites. It's approved orally to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis (also known as river blindness) and topically to treat head lice and rosacea. Molnupiravir, on the other hand, is being studied to treat COVID-19. Right now, there is no evidence that Ivermectin treats COVID-19.

Dr. Bumpus said those differences will become even starker as more information becomes public during Molnupiravir's emergency use evaluation.