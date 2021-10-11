'VERIFY: Kids and COVID-19': KVUE special answers your vaccine questions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the final signoff for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know a lot of parents have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

In an effort to answer those questions and give parents some clarity before getting their kids vaccinated against the coronavirus, KVUE sat down with doctors in the Austin area.

"VERIFY: Kids and COVID-19," a KVUE special is available on KVUE's YouTube channel, the KVUE app and on Roku and Fire TV.

The KVUE special comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the final signoff for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Now, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said the CDC is delivering more than 1 million doses of Pfizer's pediatric vaccine to more than 900 Texas providers.

KVUE put together a list of providers in Central Texas that are scheduling appointments for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.