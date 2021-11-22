VERIFY: Yes, you can cook a turkey in the microwave

As we gear up for Thanksgiving, we are answering your turkey questions. One question we see year over year, can you cook your turkey in the microwave?

According to google trends, the search 'how to cook a turkey' spikes every year at this time.

THE QUESTION:

Can you cook a turkey in the microwave?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, you can cook a turkey in the microwave

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the USDA, turkeys can actually be successfully cooked in the microwave either in whole or in parts. The experts at Butterball agree.

"It can be done and it actually is delicious," Nolan said.

Due to size of the turkeys and size of microwaves, you have to keep it to a smaller size turkey in order to cook it in there.

The USDA states most microwaves can accommodate turkeys that are 12 to 14 pounds. However, there is a process in doing it correctly.

"You have to vary the amount of power that you are using your putting it in at so many minutes per pound at 30% power and then 50% power and then full power," Nolan said.

Nolan also tells us you need to thaw your turkey first, just as if you would when you cook it in the oven. He tells us you need to check the temperature of your turkey to make sure it's safe to eat. Butterball recipes suggest a temperature of 180 to 185 degrees in the thigh and 170 to 175 in the breast.

