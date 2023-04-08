VERIFY: Can adding more beans to your diet really help you live longer?

Beans are full of peptides which are known to help digestion and improve your health

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new claim making the rounds online about eating one simple food, claiming that it can lower your risk for several diseases and even help you live longer.

THE QUESTION

"Is it true that adding more beans into your diet can help you live longer?"

THE SOURCES

Longevity expert Lauriston Crockett

Registered Dietician Charlotte Martin

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Crockett says it has to do with something called peptides. He said, "We need that peptide fuel. This our body actually regulates itself and rejuvenates itself. So you can stop, slow down, reverse the aging process, but you have to get it through peptide fuel which is found in foods."

Crockett says beans are loaded with peptides with help the digestive process. He added, "The word peptide basically broken down just means digested. So we get different peptides that our body needs so badly from different foods. One of them happens to be beans."

But it also has to do with fiber which is also found in abundance in many beans. In an article posted in Well+Good Martin said, "Maintaining a high amount of fiber in your diet is a key factor when it comes to longevity. As fiber intake is associated with decreased risk of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers."

So yes, it is true. Adding more beans into your diet can help you live longer.

Experts say garbanzo beans, fava beans and soybeans are some of the top ones recommended, but any dried bean you cook yourself, is always a good option.