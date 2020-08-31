George P. Bush links vandalized cars in State garage to Austin PD budget cuts; DPS clears up investigation

Bush claims the vehicles were vandalized on Aug. 13, the same night the Austin City Council voted to move funding away from the APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Facebook post by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Aug. 13 claims several vehicles parked in garages used by the Texas General Land Office and other State agencies in Downtown Austin were vandalized.

The post claims the video was taken on that same night, which was when the Austin City Council voted to cut millions from the Austin Police Department.

"The need for police funding is as clear as ever," Bush wrote. "This is a dangerous path to go down."

But are his statements true?

According to officials with Texas Department of Public Safety, they said they do not know when exactly the video was taken, however, the vehicles shown in it were parked in State Parking Garage E. They also confirmed they had been investigating after 14 vehicles were vandalized on Aug. 8, several days before the Austin City Council's vote.

The DPS addressed the vandalisms on Aug. 18, releasing the following statement:

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently investigating an incident that took place late last week. During a routine early morning garage check at State Garage E (1604 Colorado Street, Austin) on Saturday, Aug. 8, DPS Troopers found numerous State-owned vehicles with their windows shattered. A DPS investigation confirmed 14 vehicles had windows broken with what appears to be a bb or pellet air gun. These vehicles are owned by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Department of Agriculture and the Texas General Land Office.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing."