The remains were found June 30 near the Leon River by investigators after reportedly receiving a tip from contractors working in the area.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Natalie Khawam, confirmed the remains found near the Leon River June 30 belong to the missing Fort Hood solider.

Khawam confirmed it to 6 News Sunday evening.

We have reached out to Army CID agents for further confirmation on the positive identification of the remains.