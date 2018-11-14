The University of Texas-San Antonio announced Tuesday that the teacher at the center of a controversial video is out of the classroom.

That's after video shows police escorting an African-American student out of class Monday.

The person who posted that video says the student was forced to leave her biology class because she had her feet up on the seat in front of her.

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 pic.twitter.com/spq0ShXiFU — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

We are aware of this situation and are working closely with the student and Department of Biology to better understand what happened today. — UTSA (@UTSA) November 12, 2018

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy posted a message to students Monday night, saying campus police escorted the student out at the request of faculty member. “I am very much aware that the circumstance represents another example of the work we need to do as an institution around issues of inclusivity and supporting our students of color,” Eighmy said.

UTSA released a new statement Tuesday, saying they're concerned by what the video shows and they've initiated multiple investigations into the matter.

The university says the professor will remain out of the classroom for the rest of the week.

This is not the first time UTSA has had a controversy around race. Back in March, students created a “No Whites Allowed” publication. And last November, UTSA staff took down a white nationalist banner found on campus.

