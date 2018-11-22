SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The elderly couple that was reported missing Thanksgiving Day has been found safe, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Relatives reported the couple missing after the two never made it to Weatherford for Thanksgiving.

A statewide silver alert was issued for David McMillan, 83, and Nell McMillan, 76.

They left their San Jacinto County home near Cleveland Wednesday morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

David McMillan has Alzheimer’s disease and his wife is a cancer patient.

They were last seen driving a maroon, 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 with TX license plate HMC3709. The truck has a black brush guard on the front and a lifted body.

According to family members, their most likely route should have been through San Jacinto County to Walker County, then I-45 North to the Dallas area.

Anyone who has information on this couple is requested to contact their local law enforcement agency or the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.

