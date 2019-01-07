HOUSTON — UPDATE: Dana Raquel was found safe Monday morning and is back home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

-----------

A 92-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia is missing and authorities are asking for the public's help finding her.

Dana Raquel was last seen in the 1700 block of Kowis Street in north Houston on Sunday at 5:33 p.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

She was wearing a white shirt with a blue and yellow floral print, dark blue jeans and dark blue sandals.

The sheriff's office said Raquel is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office missing person's unit at (713) 755-7427, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

