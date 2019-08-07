SEGUIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police said Thursday that the human remains found are more than likely those of Jacqueline Louise Crayton. She was in her 70s.

Seguin Police Department's Chief Terry Nichols shared details regarding Crayton's remains as well as the ongoing investigation.

Her daughter, Delissa Crayton, has been arrested in connection with the remains, as well as child neglect, for allowing her 15-year-old at the time of death to live in the house while the body decayed in the room.

Chief Nichols shared that authorities received a warrant to investigate the home on Anderson Street.

Police said the door was easily able to open, revealing human bones lying on top of the floor. Texas State Forensics are investigating the remains at this time, but believe she was left to decay for the past three years.

Authorities, including the Texas Rangers, are requesting help in finding connections with those who knew Jacqueline Crayton in hopes they can provide assistance. From when she was last seen to dental records are necessary to speed up the investigation.

Information is not being released regarding the teenager living in the house, but police said she is being assisted by child protective services.

It has not been confirmed as to how Crayton died, but police believe she fell. They also said Delissa Crayton is cooperating with authorities at this time.

Crayton is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Previously Reported:

SPD received information on Sunday, July 7, regarding the possibility of human remains inside a house located in the 900 block of Anderson Street, near Hidalgo Street.

After searching the property, police believe human skeletal remains were inside the bedroom. Police also say they believe the remains were that of an adult.

Police did not give any details about the person's age or gender.

Seguin authorities say two people, a mother and daughter, are both currently living in the home. Police also said there were six calls for service recently, including calls about a runaway and a call for a civil matter regarding cars in the roadway.

Police also said neighbors are being cooperative in the investigation.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the remains.

Investigators with the Seguin Police Department are working with the Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas State University Department of Anthropology to determine the identity, cause, manner and date of death.

Dr. Daniel Wescott is with the forensic anthropology department Texas State University.

"We help map the remains, their location and make sure there is a complete inventory," he said.

He has a team of PhD and Master's students who are helping out investigators. Wescott said the bones have been there for months.

"There is a lot of damage to them associated with rodents," he said.

The researchers will then take the human remains back to a lab. They will piece them together like a puzzle. Their next steps dental records and DNA.

"We will estimate how old the person was, whether it was male or female, or how tall they were," he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

ICE used facial recognition to search state driver's license databases, records show

Watching the Gulf: Monitoring a developing tropical system

Decline in card skimmers in San Antonio in June

'They've still got a lot of life in them' | New Braunfels Humane Society hoping to place elderly animals in loving homes