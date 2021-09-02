x
UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

He is Eugenie and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.
LONDON, UK — Buckingham Palace says Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the baby with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning. 

Eugenie’s parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, The princess’ son weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce. He is Eugenie and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

The palace says both Eugenie and the infant are doing well, and that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”