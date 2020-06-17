UIL lifts Friday night broadcast ban for 2020 Texas high school football season

"I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcast rule— not permanently, just for a one-time venture," said Dr. Breithaupt. "Because we know this, there will many people who stay away because they are fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows. The agreement between two schools to broadcast the game either digitally or on a linear product would exists for just this year. The UIL has no interest in getting involved in those conversations unless you need out assistance. We're not going to gain one thing from this. It just gives people a chance to see the game that wouldn't ordinarily come because of COVID-19."