MICHIGAN, USA — The University of Michigan is requiring all students, staff and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the fall semester, school officials announced Friday.

The requirement will be implemented at all three campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint. This rule also applies to those working or learning remotely.

All campus inhabitants will either have to submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 30 or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Proof of full or partial vaccination will be accepted.

More information on the exemption process will be provided by campus officials on Aug. 4. Those who are approved for their exemptions will have to complete weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing and must wear a mask indoors on campus.

In a university-wide email, administration reported that recent outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19 played a role in their decision.

