Police have issued an Amber Alert for two little girls missing out of Waco.

The Waco Police Department is searching for T’shanti Battle, 4, and Thariyah Battle, 3, who are believed to "be in grave or immediate danger."

Police are also looking for Christopher Petty, 37, who could be driving a white Ford Expedition with tinted windows, an olive green Ford Expedition or possibly a charcoal colored Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The children's mother told police she last saw her daughters when she went to sleep at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. When she woke up in the late evening, the girls and Petty were gone, according to Sgt. Patrick Swanton with Waco PD.

Officers searched multiple locations but have not located the children.

T’shanti is described as a black female, three feet tall, 35 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean jacket and turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath.

Police described Thariyah as a black female, three feet tall, 30 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, apple bottom vest and a peach tutu.

Christopher Petty is a black male, five feet nine inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing tan tank top and black shorts with tattoos all over his body and possibly pierced ears. Police believe he could have mental health issues.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.