SAN ANTONIO — School officials are urging students and their parents to remain vigilant following a near abduction at John H. Wood Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school's principal Marcus Alvarez stated that two students were walking on Wenzel Road around 3:45 p.m. when a middle-aged man called the girls over to his car.

The girls ignored him, but the man got out of his car and began walking toward the students.

Both proceeded to walk away to where their ride was waiting for them, at which point the man returned to his car and drove off.

The suspect is described as a bald, black man in his mid-40s, seen driving a silver or gray car with dark tint.

A report was filed with the North East Police and they are investigating the situation, according to the letter.

Some tips the principal offered up to parents, in addition to discussing stranger danger with them, include:

Stay with a group when walking to and/or from home.

Be cautious of adults asking for help.

If approached by a person offering rides, walk away.

Never get in a car with anyone unless your parent/guardian knows about it first.

Make sure that parents are familiar with the route that students take home and have for communication.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult and/or NEPD and SAPD.

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

The letter concludes with the reenforcement that "safety is our number one concern for students."

"Administrators, teachers and our NEPD officer will continue to be visible and monitor students in the morning and afternoon."

Read the full letter from Principal Alvarez below:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

We were alerted today about an incident that occurred near our campus after school. I am sending this letter home in an effort to have open communication with you and make sure you have accurate information.

Today, campus administration was notified of a male approaching two female students walking on Wenzel Road at approximately 3:45pm. The students stated that a middle-aged man called the students over to his vehicle. When they ignored him, he got out of the vehicle and began approaching the students. The students walked away to where their ride was located. The male then returned to his vehicle and drove off.

The individual is described as a bald, black male in his mid-40s. He was driving a silver or gray car with dark tint. A report was filed with North East police and they are investigating the situation.

I urge you to continue to discuss stranger danger with your children. I have included some safety tips you may find helpful.

Stay with a group when walking to and/or from home.

Be cautious of adults asking for help.

If approached by a person offering rides, walk away.

Never get in a car with anyone unless your parent/guardian knows about it first.

Make sure that parents are familiar with the route that students take home and have for communication.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult and/or NEPD and SAPD.

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

Safety is our number one concern for students. Administrators, teachers and our NEPD officer will continue to be visible and monitor students in the morning and afternoon.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (210) 356-6200.

Sincerely,

Marcus Alvarez