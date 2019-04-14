ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A family is in mourning after two young children were tragically killed when a tree fell on top of the car they were riding in.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, when first responders arrived on the scene at the 1800 block of Dewitt Henson Road, the children, ages 8 and 3, were trapped in the back seat of the car.

The sheriff's office says other units from the Lufkin Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist in the rescue effort.

Both children were pulled from the car. However, both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Elementary School Principal Anita Byrd identified the 8-year-old as 2nd grader Dilynn Creel in a social media post to the Central Elementary Facebook page.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Dilynn Creel, 2nd grade student at Central Elementary.

We will have extra counselors available for Central Elementary on Monday.

Central ISD will be accepting donations for the family. Please keep the Creel family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Houston County Sheriff's Office confirmed one fatality in the country as a result of the storms.

Kirsten Redd is organizing a GoFundMe page for the family of the two children.