It's that time of year in Texas and I'm not just talking about the burn your face off scorching heat, y'all!

It's hurricane season and that means our eyes are on the tropics.

A disturbance in the Southeast is moving south towards the Gulf of Mexico and the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of developing into, at the very least, a tropical depression.

As of now, we're expecting a fairly quiet and sunny Saturday and Sunday, but depending on where this system tracks, it could change that forecast dramatically, perhaps bringing in tropical downpours. Come on, Mother Nature!

What makes our jobs tough is that weather models are not being consistent. Therefore, it's important to note there is still quite a bit of uncertainty on the forecast.

For example, the GFS model shows widespread heavy rain showers this weekend across much of Texas, including the Austin area picking up anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain.

In comparison, the Euro has all the rain staying east of Central Texas, with most of it falling in East Texas and Louisiana.

All this said, rain in July is usually welcomed by most because it means it'll keep temperatures well below normal with the clouds and rain showers.

