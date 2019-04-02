ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the younger of the two girls allegedly taken from their Round Rock home to Colorado took to the stand, facing her alleged kidnapper.

Terry Miles lived in their home at the time of Tonya Bates' death and her girls disappearance. Prosecutors stated evidence would be shown during the trial linking him to the murder of Bates.

On Wednesday, Doctor Lauren Edelman, a deputy medical examiner, took the the stand stating the autopsy she performed on the mother of the girls showed Bates died from blunt force trauma and the manner of the death was homicide.

The medical examiner on Thursday said there was severe bleeding on the brain, when talking about Bates' injuries.

The older of the two girls allegedly kidnapped by Miles testified on Wednesday, mentioning that Miles regularly abused her both sexually and physically.

On Thursday, the younger of the two sisters took the stand. Miles waved at her as she identified him in the courtroom. The younger girl stated, "I was scared" when asked how she felt about Miles before the night they left for Colorado.

The younger girl went into detail about what happened before the alleged kidnapping and what their conditions were like after the alleged kidnapping.

Other witnesses also took to the stand after the younger girl's testimony, including two FBI agents, a Round Rock police officer and a Las Animas County Sheriff's Department sergeant.

The witnesses after the young girl went into detail about the investigation and information used to identify Miles as the alleged suspect and to find the two girls, including tracking phones.

The trial resumes today.

