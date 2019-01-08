AUSTIN, Texas — A neighborhood Travis County calls "illegal" has a sign warning folks to not move there.
The KVUE Defenders told you families live without sewer on a property off Old Kimbro Road near Manor.
Travis county sued the developers.
RELATED:
12 people's identities posted online after real estate transaction
Real estate developers accused of fraud face more allegations
Families living in a new Travis County development may be forced to move
Families living without water and sewer lines: 'It’s just terrible,' say neighbors
Records filed with district court show the development was not legally subdivided.
A new sign prohibits people from building, placing a mobile home, installing water or a septic system.
WATCH: KVUE Defenders: A subdivision in Manor may be illegal
If you have a story idea for the Defenders, email us defenders@kvue.com
Follow Erica Proffer on Twitter @ericaproffer, Facebook @ericaprofferjournalist, and Instagram@ericaprofferjournalist