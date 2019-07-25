AUSTIN, Texas — A pile of trash caught fire Thursday afternoon in South Austin leading to a large smoke plume to rise into the air, according to Austin Fire.

The fire started on 710 Industrial Blvd. and the Austin Fire Department said no buildings or structures were threatened.

The original call came in as a structure fire, but Austin Fire later reported to KVUE it was actually a trash fire.

Many people noticed the fire as they were traveling around town.

RELATED:

A frightening scene in France: flames along the highway

Grass fire in Llano County burns hundreds of acres; now 100% contained

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video: Fight breaks out on busy street after Round Rock road rage incident

Video: Fight breaks out on busy street after Round Rock road rage incident

Proposed new Austin homeless shelter sparks debate among nearby homeowners