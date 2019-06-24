The calendar says it's officially summer, but it sure doesn't look like it in many parts of the high country.

It hasn't look or felt like summer for days at places above 12,000 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park. A wintery blast covered the park’s highest peaks with snow causing Trail Ridge Road to temporarily close on Friday, according to a post on the park's Facebook page. It finally reopened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Over the weekend rangers and park snowplow operators encountered one to five-foot snow drifts left behind from the storm. Temperatures also dipped into the 20s.

By Monday evening, Kyle Patterson, Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson, said snowplow operators from both the east and west sides of the park reached the Alpine Visitor Center.

Plow operators encountered up to 8 foot drifts near Gore Range Overlook on Trail Ridge Road, Patterson said.

You can find out the latest Trail Ridge Road conditions by contacting the status line at 970-586-1222.

