MESQUITE, Texas — Town East Mall in Mesquite was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after false reports of a shooting, officials say.

Authorities say there was no indication of any gunshots being fired, instead the lockdown was prompted by a large altercation.

Officials say around 5 p.m., there was a fight involving eight to 10 people. At one point, the suspects threw trashcans and chairs at each other, according to police.

The suspects involved in the fight fled the mall before officers arrived on the scene, authorities say.

Mall security confirmed it is part of safety protocol to place the mall on lockdown anytime a disturbance occurs.

Mesquite is located about 25 minutes east of Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: