CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many make the pilgrimage to the city named "The Body of Christ" on this Holy weekend, and their reasons for coming vary.

For many, the first stop on their list is the statue of Selena Quintanilla.

"Everytime I come to Corpus Christi, I have to come to Selena," Olga Sanchez said.

"It's just an iconic place where Selena is, and it's just a wonderful place. The people, the vibe. It's just an amazing thing, so we had to make a pit stop," Angela Hernandez said.

"Well, we heard it was very nice. We heard the beaches were good. Of course, the people are nice and the shrimp was really good," Kathleen Young said.

According to Gustavo Larrazolo from Monterrey, Mexico, his country gets off a whole week for Easter, so he chose to use that time to travel to Corpus Christi.

"When we're here on vacation, we come to communities like this that aren't crowded and enjoy the beauty," Larrazolo said.

No matter what activities people plan this weekend, they all said it will be spent with family.

"Do an egg hunt and stuff like that and spend as much time as we can with our family," Hernandez said.

"My kids are living here so I come and pick them up and we are going to do something this weekend," Sanchez said.

"Easter is with the grandkids," Young said.