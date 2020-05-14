Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

The male orangutan is named Fajar, whose name means "start of a new day."

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced the birth of a new baby orangutan!

The male orangutan is named Fajar, whose name means "dawn" or "start of a new day."

The Zoo says the baby was born on Oct. 12, 2019 to first-time parents Leela and Bajik.

Shortly after giving birth, the Zoo says Leela was observed cradling and cleaning her baby, however, keepers were concerned about the placenta remaining attached.

It was later discovered that Fajar had an infection in the umbilicus and had to be separated from his mom for six months as the Zoo's great apes' staff took care of him 24 hours a day until mom and baby could be reunited on April 6 of this year.

The Zoo says Fajar currently weighs just over 12 pounds, has ten teeth and eats rice cereal mixed with fruits and vegetables while also starting to sample food from Leela.

The Zoo says Fajar and his mom remain in an off-exhibit area with his dad nearby as they continue to bond.